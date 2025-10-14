Next Article
Rajasthan: 10 dead, 16 injured as sleeper bus catches fire
India
A sleeper bus traveling from Jaisalmer to Jodhpur caught fire on Tuesday afternoon, leaving at least 10 people dead and 16 others injured.
The bus was carrying 57 passengers near Thaiyat village when the flames broke out, forcing some to jump for their lives.
CM Bhajan Lal Sharma visits scene
The blaze started at the back of the bus and spread within minutes.
Sixteen people—including women and children—suffered severe burns, with several in critical condition.
Rescue teams struggled with extreme heat while recovering victims.
Rajasthan's Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma visited the scene and was expected to meet the injured.