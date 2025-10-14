NSG celebrates 41st Raising Day with Amit Shah in attendance

Shah praises NSG's recent successes

Shah also virtually laid the foundation stone for the Special Operations Training Centre, aimed at sharpening the NSG's counter-terror skills.

He called the NSG India's "force of last resort" for tough situations and highlighted their recent success with Operation Sindoor, in which Indian defense forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir following an attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

The day wrapped up with the release of "Duty to Share," a collection showcasing how the NSG is collaborating and adapting for national security.