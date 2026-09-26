Chandigarh teen allegedly kills police head constable father over marriage
India
An 18-year-old in Chandigarh allegedly shot and killed his father, a police head constable, at their home after an argument about getting married right away.
The son, Armaan, wanted to marry his girlfriend immediately, but his parents insisted he wait until he turned 21.
Armaan was arrested.
Armaan on bail tried attacking mother
Armaan was already out on bail for a deadly incident earlier this year.
According to police officer Sudesh Kumar, he "showed no remorse."
He also tried to attack his mother during the incident, but she managed to alert neighbors for help.