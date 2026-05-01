Chandrababu Naidu-led Andhra Pradesh cabinet approves ₹124.5cr Delhi Bhavan project

AP cabinet okays Krishna, Amaravati funding

The cabinet also greenlit ₹443.26 crore for flood protection along the Krishna River, switching to embankments for better safety.

Amaravati's getting serious upgrades too: ₹2,540 crore will go toward new government buildings, plus extra funds for assembly works and tech-focused office towers.

There's also money set aside for roads and utilities in Undavalli village, along with land approvals for TDP offices and a defense manufacturing unit.