Chandrababu Naidu-led Andhra Pradesh cabinet approves ₹124.5cr Delhi Bhavan project
India
Big updates from the Andhra Pradesh cabinet: Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and his team just approved a new Andhra Pradesh Bhavan in Delhi, set to cost ₹124.5 crore.
The idea is to mix modern amenities with a touch of local culture, giving people from Andhra Pradesh a welcoming spot in the capital.
AP cabinet okays Krishna, Amaravati funding
The cabinet also greenlit ₹443.26 crore for flood protection along the Krishna River, switching to embankments for better safety.
Amaravati's getting serious upgrades too: ₹2,540 crore will go toward new government buildings, plus extra funds for assembly works and tech-focused office towers.
There's also money set aside for roads and utilities in Undavalli village, along with land approvals for TDP offices and a defense manufacturing unit.