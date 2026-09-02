Chandrapur Maharashtra tribal students hospitalized after lizard fell into dal
India
Around 31 tribal students at Amru Naik Secondary Ashram School in Chandrapur, Maharashtra, were hospitalized on Tuesday after a lizard accidentally fell into their lunch dal.
Soon after eating, many started feeling sick with vomiting and stomach cramps.
They were quickly taken to a local hospital, and some needed extra care at Rajura Sub-District Hospital.
Parents pull children from tribal schools
This isn't the first safety issue: just last month, three students died from a snakebite at another tribal school.
Frustrated parents are now pulling their kids out of these schools.
While officials clarified this particular school is run by the VJNT department (not directly by tribal welfare), there's growing pressure on the government to fix hygiene and safety standards fast.