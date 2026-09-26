Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand on hold September 26, 27
The Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand is on hold for September 26 and 27, 2026, after the weather department flagged severe conditions with red and orange alerts.
Officials are focusing on keeping pilgrims safe during this break, and the Yatra will pick up again once things clear up.
Uttarakhand weather department issues districtwise alerts
Red alerts, meaning heavy rain, are out for Bageshwar, Pithoragarh, Champawat, Nainital, and Udham Singh Nagar on September 26.
Dehradun, Chamoli, Pauri, Rudraprayag, and Almora are under orange alerts (a notch less severe).
On the 27th, Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, and Haridwar join the red alert list while other districts like Bageshwar, Almora, Champawat, Udham Singh Nagar, and Pithoragarh move to yellow.
Local authorities have been told to take extra precautions until it's safe to travel again.