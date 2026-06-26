Char Dham Yatra: over 40L pilgrims, 201 health-related deaths

Uttarakhand boosts Char Dham health facilities

With record-breaking footfall, Uttarakhand has stepped up its health care game: deploying medical teams along the route and setting up 57 health kiosks to screen for things like diabetes and high blood pressure.

There are also 47 permanent healthcare facilities that have been strengthened and upgraded, heli-ambulances for emergencies, and lots of multilingual advisories and pamphlets to help keep everyone informed and safe during the journey.