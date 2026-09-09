Chen jailed 6 months in China for stealing from grandparents
A woman in China, Ms. Chen, has been sentenced to six months in jail and fined 2,000 yuan (about ₹28,000) for stealing cash and jewelry from her grandparents: she took around ₹280,000 in cash plus a gold bracelet worth nearly ₹380,000.
Her grandparents reported her because this wasn't the first time; they felt legal action was needed after repeated thefts.
Chen seeks forgiveness, grandparents press charges
Chen tried to defend herself by saying the money was "It is my grandparents' money that I took. They will forgive me and won't hold me accountable. This is our family matter." and hoped for forgiveness, but her grandparents said she'd stolen from them before and that being lenient hadn't helped.
They described her as unwilling to work and wanted the court's help to make her understand the consequences of her actions, even if it meant taking things this far within their own family.