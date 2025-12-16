Next Article
Chennai: 90+ areas to face power cut on Wednesday
India
Heads up, Chennai! Over 90 areas will have a planned power cut this Wednesday from 9:00am to 2:00pm while TANGEDCO does maintenance work.
If they wrap up early, the lights could come back before 2.
Who's affected?
Streets in T Nagar (like Thanikachalam Road and GN Chetty Road), Red Hills villages (such as Sothuperumbedu and Karanodai), and spots in Poonamallee (including Queen Victoria Road) are all on the list.
What should you do?
Charge your devices, get flashlights or candles ready, and finish any important tasks before 9am.
If you run into issues after the power returns, just call TANGEDCO—they'll help sort things out.