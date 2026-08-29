Chennai airport stops woman carrying 3 live bullets and magazine
India
A woman heading to Kochi with her family was stopped at Chennai airport early Saturday after CISF officers found three live bullets and a magazine in her carry-on baggage during routine security screening.
The items were discovered around 6:40am just before she was set to board IndiGo flight 6E-5394.
Woman lacked permit, handed to police
When asked, the woman couldn't provide any paperwork or permission to carry the ammunition.
Following standard airport rules, CISF handed her and the seized items over to local police around 8:10am for further legal action.