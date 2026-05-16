Chennai joyride horse dies from glanders as Tamil Nadu responds
India
A popular joyride horse in Chennai has died after catching glanders, a serious and highly contagious disease that can spread to both horses and humans.
The infection was confirmed by national animal health experts, and now Tamil Nadu is stepping up efforts to contain it.
Authorities isolate and test Chennai horses
Authorities are isolating all horses that had contact with the infected one, and around 140 joyride horses in Chennai are being tested.
Teams are on the ground, and rapid response teams will be formed. There's concern this case could be linked to recent outbreaks in Karnataka.
There is high alert to keep things safe for both animals and people.