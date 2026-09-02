Chennai Metro ticketing upgrade slowed National Common Mobility Cards processing
India
If you took the Chennai Metro Wednesday morning, you might have noticed longer lines at the gates.
A software upgrade for ticketing systems made National Common Mobility Cards process more slowly, causing crowding at busy stations like Thirumangalam, Chennai Central, Wimco Nagar Depot, Chennai Airport, Government Estate, Nandanam, and Alandur.
Chennai Metro resolved trial-run delay
Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) sorted out the issue by 10:30am
Turns out, the delay happened during a trial run of the upgrade at five stations.
Regular commuter V Govindarajan pointed out that upgrades should avoid peak-hour hassles, something CMRL says it will keep in mind to prevent future disruptions.