Chennai set for 40-41°C heat and humidity through May 2
India
Chennai is set for some serious heat and humidity through May 2, with daytime highs reaching 40 to 41 degrees Celsius.
Nights won't offer much relief either, staying warm around 29 to 30 degrees Celsius.
Even though there's a chance of clouds or a quick rain, the India Meteorological Department says it probably won't cool things down much.
Officials urge hydration, avoid sun 11am-4pm
Weather officials are reminding everyone, especially outdoor workers, kids, and older folks, to keep hydrated and avoid being out in the sun from 11am to 4pm
Light clothes and lots of water are your best friends right now.
The weather discomfort is expected to stick around not just in Chennai but also along the Tamil Nadu coast, including Puducherry and Karaikal, at least until May 2.