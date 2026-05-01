Chennai set for 40-41°C heat and humidity through May 2

Officials urge hydration, avoid sun 11am-4pm

Weather officials are reminding everyone, especially outdoor workers, kids, and older folks, to keep hydrated and avoid being out in the sun from 11am to 4pm

Light clothes and lots of water are your best friends right now.

The weather discomfort is expected to stick around not just in Chennai but also along the Tamil Nadu coast, including Puducherry and Karaikal, at least until May 2.