Chennai: Yellow alert for rain, thunderstorms on January 25
India
Heads up, Chennai and nearby districts—IMD just issued a yellow alert for Saturday, January 24.
Expect cloudy skies, light to moderate rain in many areas, and the chance of thunderstorms or lightning popping up here and there.
It's all thanks to a weather system brewing over the Bay of Bengal.
Why bother?
A yellow alert means you could see slippery roads, sudden downpours, and maybe some lightning—so keep your umbrella handy and stay updated.
Chengalpattu might get heavier rain than others.
Weather blogger Pradeep John also says more showers are likely in southern districts over the next couple of days.
From January 27 onwards, things should start clearing up.