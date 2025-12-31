Chennai's big New Year's Eve: 25,000 cops on duty for your safety
Chennai is taking New Year's Eve seriously—over 25,000 police personnel from across the city and suburbs will be out to keep things safe and smooth.
It's all part of a major plan to make sure everyone can celebrate without worry.
What you need to know before heading out
Firecrackers are banned in public and residential spaces.
Apartment parties with loudspeakers need official permission.
Kids aren't allowed in bars or clubs serving alcohol, and those venues must look out for women's safety too.
Popular beaches—including Marina, Santhome, Elliott's, Neelangarai, Panaiyur, and Kovalam—will be closed from December 31 evening until January 1, 2026.
Extra security everywhere
Expect over 500 vehicle checkpoints (most inside Chennai) to catch drunk driving or reckless riding.
Drones, CCTV cameras, ANPR tech, mounted patrols, plus Coast Guard teams will be watching hotspots like ECR and local temples so everyone can ring in the new year safely.