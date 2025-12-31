Delhi air quality stays 'very poor'; fog cancels 148 flights
What's the story
Delhi's air quality remained "very poor" on Tuesday, with a 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 384 recorded at 8:00am. The AQI increased to 388 by 4:00pm, according to data provided by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The city is likely to see its air quality worsen further into the "severe" category. Dense fog has also disrupted road, air, and train traffic in the national capital, with visibility at Palam reduced to 50 meters between 4:00am and 8:00am.
Transportation impact
Dense fog disrupts Delhi's transportation system
The dense fog led to visibility dropping to 50 meters at Palam for nearly four hours, between 4am and 8am on Wednesday, affecting air traffic at the Delhi airport. This resulted in the cancellation of 148 flights on Wednesday alone. On Tuesday, over 550 flights were delayed, and 118 were canceled due to adverse weather conditions.
Train delays
Train services also affected in Delhi
The dense fog conditions further delayed over 50 trains under the Delhi division of Northern Railways on Wednesday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted dense fog and cold wave conditions for Delhi and its adjoining areas till January 1.
Weather forecast
Delhi's weather forecast and air quality outlook
The IMD also predicted a cold wave over the next two days. The Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi has predicted that the air quality is likely to remain in the "severe" category till January 1 before improving marginally to "very poor" on January 2. The system also forecasts that from January 3 onward, air quality will likely remain in this category for six days.