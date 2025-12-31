Delhi air quality stays 'very poor'; fog cancels 148 flights

Delhi 's air quality remained "very poor" on Tuesday, with a 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 384 recorded at 8:00am. The AQI increased to 388 by 4:00pm, according to data provided by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The city is likely to see its air quality worsen further into the "severe" category. Dense fog has also disrupted road, air, and train traffic in the national capital, with visibility at Palam reduced to 50 meters between 4:00am and 8:00am.

Transportation impact Dense fog disrupts Delhi's transportation system The dense fog led to visibility dropping to 50 meters at Palam for nearly four hours, between 4am and 8am on Wednesday, affecting air traffic at the Delhi airport. This resulted in the cancellation of 148 flights on Wednesday alone. On Tuesday, over 550 flights were delayed, and 118 were canceled due to adverse weather conditions.

Train delays Train services also affected in Delhi The dense fog conditions further delayed over 50 trains under the Delhi division of Northern Railways on Wednesday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted dense fog and cold wave conditions for Delhi and its adjoining areas till January 1.