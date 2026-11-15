Chhath Puja across Delhi-NCR prompts Ghaziabad diversions, Noida water concerns

Delhi has rolled out over 1,400 Chhath ghats under the watch of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who will join rituals at key spots monitored by CCTV.

Safety and facilities, like lighting, drinking water, and extra security for women and children, are top priorities.

There's also an impressive new 11-kilometer ghat along the Munak Canal and a permanent ghat in Noida Sector 105.

All these efforts highlight just how important Chhath Puja is for the community as people come together to honor the sun god with prayers and fasting.