Chhath Puja continues as devotees begin 36-Hour Kharna fast
Chhath Puja is in full swing with people coming together to honor the sun god and Chhathi Maiya.
The festival started on Friday with Nahaay-Khay, and Saturday marked Kharna, the second day, where devotees begin a tough 36-hour fast without food or water as a show of purity and dedication.
Kharna rituals feature bathing and prayers
Kharna isn't just about fasting; it's also about cleansing rituals like taking a holy bath, wearing fresh clothes, and offering prayers.
The main event sees devotees offering arghya (prayers) to the sun.
Chhath Puja brings people together, strengthens community bonds, and keeps age-old traditions alive, all while celebrating gratitude for nature.