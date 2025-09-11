Next Article
Chhattisgarh CM working to bring back tourists stranded in Nepal
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai is moving fast to help tourists from his state who are stranded in Nepal after violent protests broke out.
He's coordinating with the Indian government to make sure everyone gets home safely, and reassured people online that their safety comes first.
Situation being monitored by Maharashtra, WB CMs
Leaders from Maharashtra and West Bengal are also working on plans for their citizens stuck in Nepal—Maharashtra's Eknath Shinde is helping about 150 tourists, while Mamata Banerjee is monitoring the situation for safe returns.
The Gen-Z-led protests have turned serious, with 30 lives lost and over a thousand injured so far, according to Nepal's Ministry of Health.