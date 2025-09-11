Karnataka's new 'Quantum City' to boost India's quantum tech push
Karnataka just announced a "Quantum City" in Hesaraghatta, near Bengaluru, as part of a massive ₹1,000 crore push to put India on the global quantum tech map by 2035.
Spanning 6.17 acres, this new hub will focus on cutting-edge research, hands-on innovation, and education in quantum technology.
The project promises nearly 200,000 new jobs and aims to spark a $20 billion quantum economy.
Expect high-tech labs, startup incubators, and hardware parks—all designed to turn Karnataka into Asia's top spot for quantum breakthroughs.
The government's also rolling out PhD fellowships and school programs to help young minds dive into quantum science early on.
As Chief Minister Siddaramaiah put it, "We aim to make Karnataka Asia's top Quantum Innovation Hub by 2035, with a $20 billion quantum economy."