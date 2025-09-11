Next Article
Yamuna water levels in Delhi drop: What we know
On Thursday morning, the Yamuna River at Delhi's Old Railway Bridge measured 204.49 meters—just under the official warning level.
The Central Water Commission says the river should keep dropping slowly over the next few days.
River surged past evacuation levels earlier this month
Just earlier this month, the Yamuna surged past evacuation levels, flooding parts of Delhi after heavy water releases upstream.
While things are calming down now, authorities are still watching closely and have set up relief camps for people from low-lying areas—just in case.