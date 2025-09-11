Next Article
Nepal unrest: 9 Ayodhya pilgrims stranded; India asked to help
Nine pilgrims from Ayodhya visiting Kailash Mansarovar are stranded in Nepal after major protests broke out this week.
The unrest, led by Gen-Z activists demanding transparency and opposing a social media ban, has made road travel unsafe.
Local officials have asked the Indian government to help bring the group home by air.
Over 1,000 injured in protests
The demonstrations quickly turned violent, with 30 people reported dead and over 1,000 injured.
Nepal's government says the social media ban is to fight misinformation, but many see it as censorship.
The Indian Embassy is urging its citizens in the region to follow local advisories for their safety.