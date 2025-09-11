Bengaluru woman duped of ₹3.75cr by AI-generated deepfake video
A 57-year-old Bengaluru woman lost ₹3.75 crore after falling for an AI-generated deepfake video of Sadhguru endorsing a fake online trading platform.
The convincing video, shared on social media earlier this year, led her to believe the scheme was legitimate.
Scammers staged fake Zoom trading sessions
After watching the video, she entered her details on a linked page and was added to a WhatsApp group run by scammers using UK numbers.
They staged fake Zoom trading sessions and sent screenshots showing credited amounts to win her trust.
She made several payments before realizing it was a scam when they demanded extra fees for withdrawals and then disappeared.
Sadhguru moves court against unauthorized use of his image
Nearly five months later, she reported the fraud, making recovery tough. Police are working with banks to freeze suspect accounts.
Meanwhile, in June 2025, Sadhguru moved Delhi High Court against unauthorized use of his image in AI content.