India, EU condemn Pahalgam terror attack, call for global cooperation
India and the European Union (EU) have come together to strongly condemn the recent terror attack in Pahalgam that killed innocent civilians.
Meeting for their 15th counter-terrorism dialogue, both sides called out the violence and the EU reiterated its condolences for those affected.
India shared details about Pakistan's suspected links to attack
India shared details with the EU about Pakistan's suspected links to the attack, pointing to The Resistance Front (TRF), which is tied to Lashkar-e-Taiba.
Both sides talked about tackling terrorism funding and stopping online radicalization. They also agreed that fighting terrorism needs global teamwork—through groups like the United Nations and FATF.
Prime Minister Modi stressed keeping up efforts against cross-border terrorism.