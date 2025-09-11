India, EU condemn Pahalgam terror attack, call for global cooperation

India shared details about Pakistan's suspected links to attack

India shared details with the EU about Pakistan's suspected links to the attack, pointing to The Resistance Front (TRF), which is tied to Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Both sides talked about tackling terrorism funding and stopping online radicalization. They also agreed that fighting terrorism needs global teamwork—through groups like the United Nations and FATF.

Prime Minister Modi stressed keeping up efforts against cross-border terrorism.