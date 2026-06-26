Chhattisgarh forms 5-member committee to draft state-specific Uniform Civil Code
India
Chhattisgarh just announced a five-member committee to create a state-specific Uniform Civil Code (UCC).
Revealed by the Chief Minister's Office on June 25, 2026, the move is meant to bring all communities under one set of civil laws and make things simpler and fairer across the state.
The committee's job is to draft and help roll out this new UCC.
S C Desai named committee chair
The group is led by retired Justice S C Desai, with members including former IAS officers Shatrughan Singh and M K Raut, senior advocate Mohan Pawar, and former principal Jyoti Rani Singh.
They're expected to shape a UCC that actually fits Chhattisgarh's needs.
Updates on their progress will follow as they get started.