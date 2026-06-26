Chhattisgarh forms 5-member committee to draft state-specific Uniform Civil Code India Jun 26, 2026

Chhattisgarh just announced a five-member committee to create a state-specific Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

Revealed by the Chief Minister's Office on June 25, 2026, the move is meant to bring all communities under one set of civil laws and make things simpler and fairer across the state.

The committee's job is to draft and help roll out this new UCC.