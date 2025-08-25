Chhattisgarh HC grants divorce after woman repeatedly mocked husband
The Chhattisgarh High Court recently granted a divorce to a lawyer from Durg after ruling that his wife's repeated taunts about his unemployment during tough times amounted to mental cruelty.
The judges said her actions—leaving with their daughter in 2020 and taunting him for financial struggles—fit the legal grounds for cruelty and desertion under the Hindu Marriage Act.
Efforts to patch things up failed
Married since 1996, the couple separated when the wife left with their daughter after an argument in August 2020.
Despite efforts by the husband and son to patch things up, she stayed away and didn't show up for court hearings.
The court noted that her absence and refusal to reconcile made it clear she wanted out, overturning an earlier family court decision that had denied the divorce.