Delhi Metro fares to increase for 1st time since 2017 India Aug 25, 2025

Delhi Metro fares are going up for the first time in nearly eight years, starting August 25, 2025.

Most rides will cost Re. 1 to ₹4 more, while fares on the Airport Express Line will increase by Re 1 to ₹5.

The new fare range is ₹11 (minimum) to ₹64 (maximum).