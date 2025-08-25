Next Article
Delhi Metro fares to increase for 1st time since 2017
Delhi Metro fares are going up for the first time in nearly eight years, starting August 25, 2025.
Most rides will cost Re. 1 to ₹4 more, while fares on the Airport Express Line will increase by Re 1 to ₹5.
The new fare range is ₹11 (minimum) to ₹64 (maximum).
Smart card users get discount
If you use a smart card, you'll still get a 10% discount on every trip—and another 10% off during off-peak hours.
Even with the hike, Delhi Metro's huge network (394km, nearly 300 stations) remains the go-to way to get around Delhi-NCR.