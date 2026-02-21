Chhattisgarh: SDM arrested for murdering villager during illegal mining raid
India
Karun Dahariya, the SDM of Kusmi, has been arrested for allegedly murdering a tribal villager during an anti-illegal mining raid near Hanspur village, Balrampur.
On February 15-16, Dahariya and three civilians stopped and violently beat three villagers with sticks and rods.
One man died at a local health center; the other two are still recovering.
Locals demand justice, compensation, and job for victim's family
The incident sparked protests from locals demanding justice, compensation, and a job for the victim's family.
Police have filed a murder case based on survivor accounts. Dahariya and the three civilians were arrested and sent to jail; Dahariya was suspended from duty.
Investigators are now looking into why civilians were involved in the raid as survivors continue treatment.