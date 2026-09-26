Chhattisgarh shuts government and private schools in 8 districts

Transport is a mess right now: parts of National Highway 30 near Jagdalpur are underwater, cutting off the Raipur-Jagdalpur route.

Some villages in Sukma and Bijapur are also isolated by floodwaters.

Authorities are keeping an eye on reservoir levels and have started releasing extra water as a safety step.

The state has already hit its average rainfall for the season, but the Meteorological Centre in Raipur says more heavy rain could be coming, so people living near rivers should stay alert.