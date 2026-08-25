Chit fund scam siphons 10,000cr from nearly 35 million victims

A massive ₹10,000 crore chit-fund scam has come to light, with nearly 35 million people tricked across 17 states.

10 companies have been booked, and the accused floated fake firms under different names in several states, luring investors, many hoping for quick double returns, only to vanish with their money.

In Madhya Pradesh alone, more than 210,000 people invested ₹492 crore in the companies.