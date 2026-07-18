Chris Howarth faces $1.3 million hospital bill after rattlesnake bite
Chris Howarth from Idaho is dealing with a massive $1.3 million hospital bill after being bitten twice by a rattlesnake while visiting California.
At first, he thought the bites were just thorns, but things got serious fast: he had trouble breathing and his tongue went numb.
His wife Jenny rushed him to the emergency room, where doctors gave him antivenom and then sent him by air to Stanford Hospital for more care.
Chris Howarth needed 54 antivenom vials
Altogether, Chris needed 54 vials of antivenom, each costing $13,000, and spent nights in the hospital, which ran up bills of $61,000 per night at Stanford Hospital. He also needed blood transfusions and scans as part of his treatment.
Since insurance only covers part of the cost and Chris has not been paid since May 26 after using up his leave, Jenny started a GoFundMe campaign that has raised $10,000 so far.
She shared her gratitude for everyone's support as Chris continues to recover at home from fatigue and swelling.