Christian Eze Promise dies after arrest following Delhi road crash
A 30-year-old Nigerian man, Christian Eze Promise, died after being taken into police custody in Delhi on Sunday, March 29, 2026.
He was spotted driving on the wrong side near Rajouri Garden Metro; police tried to stop him, he sped up and rammed his scooty into a police bike, fell, and then attempted to flee on foot before being apprehended.
Soon after his arrest, he said he felt unwell and was rushed to a hospital, but doctors declared him dead on arrival.
Autopsy at AIIMS, authorities to probe
Authorities, including India's Ministry of External Affairs, the High Commission of Nigeria and the National Human Rights Commission, will conduct an enquiry into the matter.
Promise's body is at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for an autopsy to find out the cause of death.
Police are also trying to contact his family and looking into his life in Delhi, such as where he lived and worked, to get a clearer picture of the situation.