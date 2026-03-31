Christian Eze Promise dies after arrest following Delhi road crash

Autopsy at AIIMS, authorities to probe

Authorities, including India's Ministry of External Affairs, the High Commission of Nigeria and the National Human Rights Commission, will conduct an enquiry into the matter.

Promise's body is at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for an autopsy to find out the cause of death.

Police are also trying to contact his family and looking into his life in Delhi, such as where he lived and worked, to get a clearer picture of the situation.