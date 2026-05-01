Chudahalli Somanahalli lead race for south Bengaluru 2nd international airport
India
Bengaluru is gearing up for a second international airport, with Chudahalli and Somanahalli (both on Kanakapura Road) leading the race for the location.
The move comes as Kempegowda International Airport is getting crowded, and Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar recently confirmed the state's plan to construct the second airport in south Bengaluru.
Five-month study assesses 4,500-acre Bengaluru sites
A five-month feasibility study is underway to check if these sites are up for the job: think land size (about 4,500 acres each), good terrain, and easy access from Bengaluru's busy neighborhoods.
There's also some friendly competition with Tamil Nadu planning an airport in Hosur, so all eyes are on which site will get the green light based on future needs.