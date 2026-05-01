Chudahalli Somanahalli lead race for south Bengaluru 2nd international airport

Five-month study assesses 4,500-acre Bengaluru sites

A five-month feasibility study is underway to check if these sites are up for the job: think land size (about 4,500 acres each), good terrain, and easy access from Bengaluru's busy neighborhoods.

There's also some friendly competition with Tamil Nadu planning an airport in Hosur, so all eyes are on which site will get the green light based on future needs.