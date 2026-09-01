CID picks up Basavaraj Kannale over Karnataka veterinary recruitment scam
India
Big news from Karnataka: BJP leader Basavaraj Kannale was picked up by the CID in Delhi over a recruitment scam involving 400 veterinary officer posts.
The investigation is looking into claims that middlemen demanded ₹80 lakh per job to mess with exam sheets and leak question papers.
Basavaraj Kannale to face Bengaluru questioning
Kannale, who also runs a travel business, is suspected of having ties to an IAS officer taken into custody after several hours of questioning.
He's being taken to Bengaluru for more questioning, following earlier arrests of two middlemen.
Meanwhile, some leaders are pushing for a CBI probe, but others say party photos don't prove involvement.
The focus now is on tracing payments and exposing how the whole thing worked.