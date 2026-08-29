CJI Surya Kant seeks climate displacement legal category in London
Chief Justice of India Surya Kant has called for a new legal category to protect people forced to move because of climate change.
Speaking at a climate justice event in London, he pointed out that existing refugee and migration laws were not designed for such displacement, especially small farmers and fisher families who are hit hardest when disasters strike.
Kant urges fair renewable energy commitments
Chief Justice Kant also said the push for renewable energy should be fair, since developing countries have contributed less to the problem but face huge pressure to act fast.
He highlighted how science should guide environmental law, and shared an example from Delhi where protected trees were cut down without proper checks.
He suggested future lawyers need more training on climate issues so they're ready to tackle these tough challenges.