CJI Surya Kant's 'cockroaches' remark in heated court exchange
Chief Justice of India Surya Kant landed in hot water after calling some unemployed youth "cockroaches," saying they attack the system by turning into media, social media, or RTI activists.
The comment came during a heated court exchange where he and Justice Joymalya Bagchi scolded a lawyer who was pushing to become a senior advocate.
Lawyer apologizes and withdraws plea
The court questioned whether chasing senior advocate status is just about prestige and criticized people who disrupt the legal system.
The chief justice even doubted the authenticity of some law degrees, pointing out that the Bar Council hasn't taken action because of vote politics.
After being called out for using improper language online, the lawyer apologized and withdrew his plea, but not before sparking fresh debate on ethics in India's legal world.