CJP calls off Delhi protest after Centre assures FIR withdrawal
India
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) just called off its planned protest in Delhi, which was set for September 5.
This happened after the central government told the Supreme Court it would withdraw FIRs filed against people who joined the July 20 Jantar Mantar agitation, basically following through on promises made earlier.
Saurav Das cites government assurance
CJP's spokesperson and co-convener Saurav Das said they were stepping back because of the government's "positive assurance" and respect for the court order.
Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said, "If both sides show good gestures, everything can be resolved."
The protest was originally planned because of delays in fulfilling commitments after the July 25 call-off of the NEET paper leak agitation.