CJP demands Dharmendra Pradhan resignation after NEET-UG 2026 leak

Support grows, Dipke cancels airport welcome

Support for the protest is growing, with Sonam Wangchuk saying he will join if Pradhan does not step down by June 5.

Actor Prakash Raj encouraged young people to show up, and Aaditya Thackeray also backed the call for accountability.

Dipke's planned airport welcome was even canceled because so many people wanted to join in, showing just how fired up everyone is about this issue.