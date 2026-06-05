CJP demands Dharmendra Pradhan resignation after NEET-UG 2026 leak
India
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), led by Abhijeet Dipke, is organizing a protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on June 6, demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation after the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak.
The May 3 exam was canceled and rescheduled for June 21, which has fueled frustration over how education reforms are being handled.
Support grows, Dipke cancels airport welcome
Support for the protest is growing, with Sonam Wangchuk saying he will join if Pradhan does not step down by June 5.
Actor Prakash Raj encouraged young people to show up, and Aaditya Thackeray also backed the call for accountability.
Dipke's planned airport welcome was even canceled because so many people wanted to join in, showing just how fired up everyone is about this issue.