CJP's legal head in trouble over X posts against judge
What's the story
The Delhi government's Additional Standing Counsel (Criminal), Amol Sinha, has given his consent to initiate criminal contempt proceedings against Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) legal head Ratna Singh. The matter pertains to comments Singh made on X, criticizing a judicial order by Chief Judicial Magistrate Abhinav Pandey of the Saket courts related to her alleged detention by the Delhi Police.
Social media posts
Allegations made against Chief Judicial Magistrate
Singh's social media posts alleged that the judicial officer was "serving the master" and acting on instructions from an external authority.
"Judge is serving the master. Went for break/meeting 4 times during the entire hearing. Order without any application of law," Singh had posted on X.
In another post, she said, "Delhi Police is following order from master. Judge is following order from master."
Legal proceedings
Consent for contempt proceedings given after representation
Sinha granted consent following a representation by advocate Kausik Chatterjee, who sought contempt proceedings against Singh.
Chatterjee had sought these proceedings in a letter dated October 14 and a supplementary representation on October 28.
In a letter dated November 2, Sinha gave his consent to initiate steps against Singh under Section 15(2) of the Contempt of Courts Act.
The posts went beyond mere criticism of a judicial order, Sinha observed.
Public trust
Prima facie allegations suggest questioning of judicial independence and impartiality
Sinha said the allegations prima facie suggest that the Judicial Officer was acting under external instructions, questioning judicial independence and impartiality.
He noted such imputations could lower court authority and undermine public confidence in justice administration.
Sinha said there was "a clear distinction between questioning the correctness of a judicial decision and attributing extraneous influences or improper motives to the Judicial Officer responsible for rendering such a decision."
Court review
Opinion limited to prima facie nature of allegations
Sinha clarified his opinion was limited to the prima facie nature of allegations and would not amount to a final determination of criminal contempt.
The matter will be independently considered by the Delhi High Court.
The court will decide whether these allegations amount to contempt, allowing appropriate steps for initiation of proceedings against Singh.