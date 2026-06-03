CJP to protest at Jantar Mantar over NEET and CBSE India Jun 03, 2026

The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) is set to protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Sunday, June 6, 2026, calling for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over how NEET and CBSE have been handled.

CJP spokesperson Saurav Das invited young people from all over India to join in, appealing to young people from across the country to participate in the proposed protest.