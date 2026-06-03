CJP to protest at Jantar Mantar over NEET and CBSE
The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) is set to protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Sunday, June 6, 2026, calling for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over how NEET and CBSE have been handled.
CJP spokesperson Saurav Das invited young people from all over India to join in, appealing to young people from across the country to participate in the proposed protest.
CJP calls CBSE transfers eyewash
CJP isn't impressed by the recent transfers of top CBSE officials, calling them "eyewash" instead of real accountability.
Das said the protest is about more than one minister: it's about fixing bigger issues in how education is managed.
Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and Dipke (a U.S.-based student and former AAP social media team member) are also expected to join the demonstration.