Class 10 student killed in classroom attack; accused surrenders
India
A tragic incident shook Sanskar coaching classes in Rajgurunagar, Khed, on Monday morning when a 16-year-old student, Pushkar Dilip Shingade, was fatally stabbed by his classmate during a math class.
Both boys were the same age, and the attack happened right inside the classroom.
Pushkar was rushed to the hospital but sadly didn't make it.
What led to this and what's next?
Police say there had been ongoing personal disputes between the two students over the past few months.
After the attack, the accused surrendered at the local police station.
Eyewitnesses described a sudden commotion before finding Pushkar lying in a pool of blood.
The police have seized the weapon and are now investigating further while recording statements from classmates and teachers.