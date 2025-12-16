Dense fog triggers massive pile-ups on Eastern Peripheral Expressway

Why does this matter?

Besides injuries and long traffic jams—25km of the EPE falls under Gautam Budh Nagar district—the same dense fog caused deadly crashes elsewhere in NCR, including an 18-vehicle pile-up in Nuh that killed two.

Police have now capped speed limits on specific expressways in Noida district until mid-February to keep drivers safe.

The IMD also warns that more dense fog is likely in UP and MP over the next couple of days, so if you're out early, take it slow and stay alert.