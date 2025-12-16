Delhi is rolling out 100 Atal Canteens on Dec 25

Why should you care?

These canteens are all about making sure no one in Delhi goes hungry—especially laborers, women, and seniors in low-income areas.

Meals will be filling (think dal-chawal, veggies, roti, rajma or chana) and cooked in hygienic kitchens under FSSAI watch.

The project also creates jobs for women from self-help groups and gig workers.

Inspired by similar canteen models in other states, this initiative is a big step toward food security and community support where it matters most.