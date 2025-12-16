Next Article
Fog throws Delhi travel plans off track—flights and trains delayed
India
Thick fog and smog hit Delhi-NCR late Sunday night into Monday, slowing down everything at Indira Gandhi International Airport.
With significant delays for both arrivals and departures, travelers were told to keep checking their flight status as things slowly got back to normal.
Why does this matter?
The weather led to hundreds of flights being canceled and several diverted, leaving thousands stuck in long lines and scrambling for new bookings.
Trains weren't spared either—Northern Railway reported delays thanks to the same foggy conditions.
Authorities say if the pollution and low winds stick around, we could see more travel headaches in the days ahead.