Telangana's minimum temperatures set to drop by up to 4°C
Heads up, Telangana! The IMD says minimum temperatures are about to dip by 3-4°C over the next couple of days.
Even with this chillier weather, there's no cold wave alert—so you can expect dry weather conditions across the state.
Hyderabad stays clear, but some districts get extra chilly
Hyderabad and nearby areas will see clear skies, with a bit of mist or haze in the mornings and nights.
Daytime highs should reach around 30°C, dropping to about 14°C at night.
Meanwhile, several districts just recorded lows of 10°C or even less—Sirpur hit a brisk 7.6°C!
So if you're heading out early or late, maybe grab an extra layer.