Telangana's minimum temperatures set to drop by up to 4°C

Hyderabad stays clear, but some districts get extra chilly

Hyderabad and nearby areas will see clear skies, with a bit of mist or haze in the mornings and nights.

Daytime highs should reach around 30°C, dropping to about 14°C at night.

Meanwhile, several districts just recorded lows of 10°C or even less—Sirpur hit a brisk 7.6°C!

So if you're heading out early or late, maybe grab an extra layer.