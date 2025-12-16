Goa nightclub fire: High court steps in after 25 lives lost India Dec 16, 2025

A tragic fire at Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Arpora, Goa, claimed 25 lives on December 6-7. The club was running without proper permissions.

The original petition highlighted a broader pattern of violations among illegal nightclubs in the area, including illegal construction in eco-sensitive areas and dumping untreated sewage into the Baga river.

Despite warnings and a demolition notice, it kept operating until disaster struck.

The High Court has now jumped in to address not just this tragedy but the wider problem of illegal nightlife spots risking public safety and the environment.