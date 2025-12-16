Goa nightclub fire: High court steps in after 25 lives lost
A tragic fire at Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Arpora, Goa, claimed 25 lives on December 6-7. The club was running without proper permissions.
The original petition highlighted a broader pattern of violations among illegal nightclubs in the area, including illegal construction in eco-sensitive areas and dumping untreated sewage into the Baga river.
Despite warnings and a demolition notice, it kept operating until disaster struck.
The High Court has now jumped in to address not just this tragedy but the wider problem of illegal nightlife spots risking public safety and the environment.
What's happening now: arrests, court orders, and international chase
On December 15, the Goa High Court started a suo motu PIL (Public Interest Litigation) demanding answers from the state about what went wrong and who's responsible—responses are due by January 8.
Five club staff have already been arrested. Meanwhile, co-owners Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra were detained in Thailand after fleeing India.
The court's move is all about accountability—and making sure something like this doesn't happen again.