Delhi's air turns hazardous, 228 flights canceled due to fog

PM2.5 and PM10 pollution levels soared to 154.96 ug/m3 and 260.9 ug/m3—about four times the safe limit for PM2.5. With barely any wind to clear things up, pollutants just kept building up in the city's air.

Citywide health warning: take precautions

With "severe" pollution recorded at 27 locations across Delhi, doctors are urging everyone to wear N95 masks outside, keep kids indoors, and stick to regular meds if you have health issues.

Getting vaccinated against respiratory illnesses is especially important for older adults right now.