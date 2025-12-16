Next Article
Delhi's air turns hazardous, 228 flights canceled due to fog
India
Delhi's air quality hit a dangerous AQI of 498 on Monday morning, made worse by thick fog, high humidity, and chilly temperatures.
Low visibility forced the cancelation of 228 flights and diverted five more—leaving travel plans in chaos for many.
Pollution way above safe limits
PM2.5 and PM10 pollution levels soared to 154.96 ug/m3 and 260.9 ug/m3—about four times the safe limit for PM2.5.
With barely any wind to clear things up, pollutants just kept building up in the city's air.
Citywide health warning: take precautions
With "severe" pollution recorded at 27 locations across Delhi, doctors are urging everyone to wear N95 masks outside, keep kids indoors, and stick to regular meds if you have health issues.
Getting vaccinated against respiratory illnesses is especially important for older adults right now.