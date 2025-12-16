Man kills hitchhiker to fake his death for insurance money

How the plan unraveled

Chavan's wife reported him missing after he left home late at night.

Police found a burnt car with a body inside and identified it using personal items left at the scene.

But when they noticed inconsistencies and tracked suspicious activity by Chavan after the incident, they dug deeper.

He was arrested within 24 hours of the crime, as reported on December 15, 2024, and told police that financial stress pushed him to try this insurance scam.

Police are now checking for accomplices and analyzing forensic evidence to piece together what really happened.