Man kills hitchhiker to fake his death for insurance money
Ganesh Gopinath Chavan, a 35-year-old from Latur, has been accused of murdering a hitchhiker named Govind Kishan Yadav to fake his own death and claim ₹1 crore in life insurance.
Late on December 13, 2024, Chavan allegedly picked up an intoxicated Yadav, drove him out of town, and later burned his body in a car—hoping police would think he was the victim.
The motive? Chavan was struggling with debts totaling ₹57 lakh.
How the plan unraveled
Chavan's wife reported him missing after he left home late at night.
Police found a burnt car with a body inside and identified it using personal items left at the scene.
But when they noticed inconsistencies and tracked suspicious activity by Chavan after the incident, they dug deeper.
He was arrested within 24 hours of the crime, as reported on December 15, 2024, and told police that financial stress pushed him to try this insurance scam.
Police are now checking for accomplices and analyzing forensic evidence to piece together what really happened.