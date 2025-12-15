Kalyan: Rapido driver accused of molesting, robbing woman during ride

What's happening now

The accused has been arrested and is in custody until December 18 while police investigate if he's involved in other crimes.

Authorities also fined him for using a petrol scooter instead of an electric one, which goes against Maharashtra's new rules for bike taxis.

After the incident, the transport department has asked Rapido, Ola, and Uber to clarify their license status.

The case has raised questions about women's safety on app-based bike taxis and how well these companies are following state laws.