Kalyan: Rapido driver accused of molesting, robbing woman during ride
A 26-year-old woman in Kalyan faced a terrifying ordeal when her Rapido bike taxi driver allegedly took her off-route to a deserted spot, molested her, and stole ₹1,000 from her purse.
A knife was recovered from the accused.
She managed to escape and get help from locals, who caught the 19-year-old driver and handed him over to police.
What's happening now
The accused has been arrested and is in custody until December 18 while police investigate if he's involved in other crimes.
Authorities also fined him for using a petrol scooter instead of an electric one, which goes against Maharashtra's new rules for bike taxis.
After the incident, the transport department has asked Rapido, Ola, and Uber to clarify their license status.
The case has raised questions about women's safety on app-based bike taxis and how well these companies are following state laws.