India's 1st wildlife-safe road section launched on NH-45
India just got its first wildlife-friendly highway stretch, thanks to NHAI.
On NH-45 in Madhya Pradesh, a 2km ghat section now features bold red markings to alert drivers to wildlife-sensitive zones and encourage them to slow down—right through the Veerangana Durgavati Tiger Reserve and near Nauradehi Wildlife Sanctuary.
It's all about keeping both animals and travelers safer.
How does it work?
The red markings are made from a thick, textured thermoplastic that stands out visually and physically, nudging drivers to slow down where animals might cross.
Inspired by international standards (think Dubai's Sheikh Zayed Road), this project also includes 25 underpasses for animals, tall fencing to guide them safely, speed detection devices to alert motorists, and extra monitoring—all part of NHAI's push for greener highways.