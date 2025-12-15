India's 1st wildlife-safe road section launched on NH-45 India Dec 15, 2025

India just got its first wildlife-friendly highway stretch, thanks to NHAI.

On NH-45 in Madhya Pradesh, a 2km ghat section now features bold red markings to alert drivers to wildlife-sensitive zones and encourage them to slow down—right through the Veerangana Durgavati Tiger Reserve and near Nauradehi Wildlife Sanctuary.

It's all about keeping both animals and travelers safer.